Khalifa leads No. 20 BYU against No. 5 Houston after 21-point game

Houston Cougars (16-2, 3-2 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (14-4, 2-3 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 BYU hosts the No. 5 Houston Cougars after Aly Khalifa scored 21 points in BYU’s 85-78 loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

The BYU Cougars are 10-1 on their home court. BYU leads the Big 12 in rebounding, averaging 42.4 boards. Noah Waterman leads the BYU Cougars with 6.5 rebounds.

The Houston Cougars have gone 3-2 against Big 12 opponents. Houston has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

BYU makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.2 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (34.3%). Houston has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The BYU Cougars and Houston Cougars square off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson is shooting 43.7% and averaging 13.9 points for the BYU Cougars. Trevin Knell is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games for BYU.

LJ Cryer is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Houston Cougars, while averaging 15.2 points. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 13.3 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: BYU Cougars: 6-4, averaging 80.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Houston Cougars: 8-2, averaging 73.0 points, 39.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points.

