Kent State visits Hill and Bowling Green

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-9, 2-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (14-4, 5-1 MAC) Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Kent State Golden Flashes (9-9, 2-4 MAC) at Bowling Green Falcons (14-4, 5-1 MAC)

Bowling Green, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green takes on the Kent State Golden Flashes after Marcus Hill scored 28 points in Bowling Green’s 84-79 win over the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Falcons have gone 9-1 in home games. Bowling Green leads the MAC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashaun Agee averaging 5.6.

The Golden Flashes are 2-4 against MAC opponents. Kent State is fourth in the MAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Chris Payton averaging 2.6.

Bowling Green’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State has shot at a 45.2% rate from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 42.9% shooting opponents of Bowling Green have averaged.

The Falcons and Golden Flashes meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is averaging 20.6 points for the Falcons. Trey Thomas is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Bowling Green.

Jalen Sullinger is averaging 14.3 points for the Golden Flashes. Tyem Freeman is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

