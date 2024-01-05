Kent State visits Eastern Michigan following Acuff’s 31-point game

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (8-5, 1-0 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-6, 0-1 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes after Tyson Acuff scored 31 points in Eastern Michigan’s 92-90 overtime loss to the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Eagles are 5-1 on their home court. Eastern Michigan ranks eighth in the MAC with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Acuff averaging 9.3.

The Golden Flashes are 1-0 against MAC opponents. Kent State averages 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Eastern Michigan’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State has shot at a 45.6% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.0% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

The Eagles and Golden Flashes square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuff is scoring 23.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Yusuf Jihad is averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Giovanni Santiago is averaging 8.4 points and 4.1 assists for the Golden Flashes. Chris Payton is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.