Kent State takes on Toledo, aims for 4th straight home win

Toledo Rockets (8-6, 2-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (8-6, 1-1 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Flashes -3; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Golden Flashes take on Toledo.

The Golden Flashes are 5-2 in home games. Kent State is seventh in the MAC in rebounding averaging 35.9 rebounds. Chris Payton leads the Golden Flashes with 8.6 boards.

The Rockets are 2-0 against MAC opponents. Toledo is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kent State is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 49.6% Toledo allows to opponents. Toledo averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Kent State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton is averaging 15.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

Tyler Cochran is averaging 12.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Rockets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

