Kent State takes on Ohio following Sullinger’s 30-point performance

Ohio Bobcats (9-10, 3-4 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (10-9, 3-4 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Friday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State faces the Ohio Bobcats after Jalen Sullinger scored 30 points in Kent State’s 90-84 overtime victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Golden Flashes are 5-4 in home games. Kent State ranks eighth in the MAC in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. Chris Payton leads the Golden Flashes with 7.8 boards.

The Bobcats have gone 3-4 against MAC opponents. Ohio is fourth in the MAC allowing 71.3 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

Kent State makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Ohio has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Ohio averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Kent State gives up.

The Golden Flashes and Bobcats face off Friday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Santiago is averaging 8.1 points and 4.1 assists for the Golden Flashes. Sullinger is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 13.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for Ohio.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

