Kent State takes home win streak into matchup with Toledo

Toledo Rockets (8-6, 2-0 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (8-6, 1-1 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kent State will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Golden Flashes face Toledo.

The Golden Flashes have gone 5-2 in home games. Kent State averages 79.3 points and has outscored opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Rockets are 2-0 in conference matchups. Toledo is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Kent State averages 79.3 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 78.5 Toledo allows. Toledo averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Kent State allows.

The Golden Flashes and Rockets square off Tuesday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Sullinger averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Flashes, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc.

Dante Maddox Jr. is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, while averaging 15.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 5-5, averaging 74.4 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Rockets: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

