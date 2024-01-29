Kent State hosts Miami (OH) in conference showdown

Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-10, 4-4 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (10-10, 3-5 MAC) Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (10-10, 4-4 MAC) at Kent State Golden Flashes (10-10, 3-5 MAC)

Kent, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chris Payton and the Kent State Golden Flashes host Darweshi Hunter and the Miami (OH) RedHawks in MAC action Tuesday.

The Golden Flashes are 5-5 in home games. Kent State averages 77.8 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The RedHawks are 4-4 in MAC play. Miami (OH) averages 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

Kent State is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 43.6% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Kent State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Sullinger is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Golden Flashes. VonCameron Davis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kent State.

Hunter is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the RedHawks. Anderson Mirambeaux is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Flashes: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

RedHawks: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

