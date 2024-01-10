Kent leads Indiana State against Drake after 24-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (13-2, 4-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Indiana State Sycamores (13-2, 4-0 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (12-3, 3-1 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -2; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State visits the Drake Bulldogs after Jayson Kent scored 24 points in Indiana State’s 77-66 victory against the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 on their home court. Drake ranks sixth in the MVC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Darnell Brodie averaging 2.6.

The Sycamores are 4-0 in conference games. Indiana State is third in the MVC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Robbie Avila averaging 5.5.

Drake makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Indiana State has shot at a 51.3% rate from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points greater than the 45.1% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Sycamores meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is scoring 18.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 14.4 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 44.9% over the past 10 games for Drake.

Avila is averaging 14.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Sycamores. Isaiah Swope is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Sycamores: 9-1, averaging 83.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.