Kenney leads Bryant against Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (8-5) at Bryant Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant…

Binghamton Bearcats (8-5) at Bryant Bulldogs (9-7, 1-0 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant hosts the Binghamton Bearcats after Sherif Kenney scored 41 points in Bryant’s 81-67 win against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-1 in home games. Bryant is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats are 2-5 on the road. Binghamton is fourth in the America East giving up 70.9 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Bryant scores 79.6 points, 8.7 more per game than the 70.9 Binghamton gives up. Binghamton averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Bryant allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenney is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Earl Timberlake is averaging 13.4 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Bryant.

Dan Petcash is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.2 points. Tymu Chenery is averaging 16.7 points and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 81.1 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.