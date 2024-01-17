Kennesaw State visits North Florida following Burden’s 20-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (12-5, 3-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (9-9, 2-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (12-5, 3-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (9-9, 2-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits the North Florida Ospreys after Terrell Burden scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 78-75 victory over the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Ospreys have gone 7-2 in home games. North Florida has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls have gone 3-0 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State leads the ASUN with 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Burden averaging 9.3.

North Florida averages 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 5.5 more made shots than the 6.8 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State scores 10.7 more points per game (84.9) than North Florida gives up to opponents (74.2).

The Ospreys and Owls meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dorian James is averaging 9.8 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Ospreys. Chaz Lanier is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Burden is averaging 15.1 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.9 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 40.7% over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

