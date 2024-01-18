Kennesaw State visits North Florida after Burden’s 20-point outing

Kennesaw State Owls (12-5, 3-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (9-9, 2-1 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Kennesaw State Owls (12-5, 3-0 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (9-9, 2-1 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -1.5; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State faces the North Florida Ospreys after Terrell Burden scored 20 points in Kennesaw State’s 78-75 victory against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Ospreys are 7-2 in home games. North Florida has a 5-8 record against teams over .500.

The Owls have gone 3-0 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Florida is shooting 42.6% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Kennesaw State allows to opponents. Kennesaw State has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of North Florida have averaged.

The Ospreys and Owls meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaz Lanier is averaging 16.2 points for the Ospreys.

Simeon Cottle is scoring 16.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 83.9 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.