Kennesaw State visits McCray and Jacksonville

Kennesaw State Owls (12-6, 3-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-8, 1-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Kennesaw State Owls (12-6, 3-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-8, 1-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville faces the Kennesaw State Owls after Robert McCray scored 28 points in Jacksonville’s 79-77 victory against the Queens Royals.

The Dolphins are 7-0 on their home court. Jacksonville is second in the ASUN with 10.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Stephon Payne III averaging 2.1.

The Owls are 3-1 in conference matchups. Kennesaw State ranks second in the ASUN with 40.3 rebounds per game led by Demond Robinson averaging 7.3.

Jacksonville’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.2 per game Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Jacksonville gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCray is averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Dolphins. Jarius Cook is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

Terrell Burden is averaging 14.3 points, 6.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.