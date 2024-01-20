Kennesaw State visits Jacksonville following McCray’s 28-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (12-6, 3-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-8, 1-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Kennesaw State Owls (12-6, 3-1 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (10-8, 1-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts the Kennesaw State Owls after Robert McCray scored 28 points in Jacksonville’s 79-77 win against the Queens Royals.

The Dolphins have gone 7-0 in home games. Jacksonville is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Owls are 3-1 against ASUN opponents. Kennesaw State is second in the ASUN with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jusaun Holt averaging 4.9.

Jacksonville averages 74.2 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 77.7 Kennesaw State allows. Kennesaw State has shot at a 44.7% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 42.8% shooting opponents of Jacksonville have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Niblack is averaging 12 points and 1.6 steals for the Dolphins.

Simeon Cottle is scoring 17.1 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Owls: 7-3, averaging 82.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points.

