Kennesaw State takes on FGCU, seeks 9th straight home win

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-11, 1-2 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-5, 2-0 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-11, 1-2 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-5, 2-0 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts FGCU looking to continue its eight-game home winning streak.

The Owls are 7-0 in home games. Kennesaw State leads the ASUN with 17.9 fast break points.

The Eagles have gone 1-2 against ASUN opponents. FGCU has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Kennesaw State averages 85.3 points, 12.9 more per game than the 72.4 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 68.8 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 77.4 Kennesaw State allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simeon Cottle is shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 16.5 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Terrell Burden is averaging 15.3 points, 7.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Keeshawn Kellman is averaging 11.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.