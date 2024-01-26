Kennesaw State takes on Central Arkansas after Burden’s 37-point game

Kennesaw State Owls (13-7, 4-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (7-15, 3-3 ASUN) Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Kennesaw State Owls (13-7, 4-2 ASUN) at Central Arkansas Bears (7-15, 3-3 ASUN)

Conway, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits the Central Arkansas Bears after Terrell Burden scored 37 points in Kennesaw State’s 90-84 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Bears have gone 4-5 in home games. Central Arkansas ranks fourth in the ASUN with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Ubong Abasi Etim averaging 2.8.

The Owls are 4-2 in conference matchups. Kennesaw State ranks third in the ASUN with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Demond Robinson averaging 3.0.

Central Arkansas’ average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game Kennesaw State gives up. Kennesaw State has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points below the 45.3% shooting opponents of Central Arkansas have averaged.

The Bears and Owls square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker Anderson is averaging 14.4 points for the Bears. Carl Daughtery Jr. is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

Simeon Cottle is scoring 16.9 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Owls. Burden is averaging 16.7 points and 5.9 assists over the past 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 36.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 83.0 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.