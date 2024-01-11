Kennesaw State puts home win streak on the line against FGCU

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-11, 1-2 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-5, 2-0 ASUN) Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-11, 1-2 ASUN) at Kennesaw State Owls (11-5, 2-0 ASUN)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts FGCU trying to continue its eight-game home winning streak.

The Owls are 7-0 on their home court. Kennesaw State leads the ASUN averaging 37.4 points in the paint. Terrell Burden leads the Owls with 9.3.

The Eagles are 1-2 in ASUN play. FGCU is ninth in the ASUN scoring 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 9.5.

Kennesaw State scores 85.3 points, 12.9 more per game than the 72.4 FGCU allows. FGCU averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.6 per game Kennesaw State gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simeon Cottle is shooting 40.6% and averaging 16.5 points for the Owls. Burden is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Dallion Johnson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Zach Anderson is averaging 13.2 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 84.5 points, 37.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

