Kennesaw State hosts Albury and Queens

Queens Royals (6-9) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-5)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Queens faces the Kennesaw State Owls after Deyton Albury scored 23 points in Queens’ 106-69 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Owls have gone 5-0 in home games. Kennesaw State is the top team in the ASUN averaging 37.3 points in the paint. Terrell Burden leads the Owls scoring 9.3.

The Royals are 0-8 on the road. Queens gives up 82.9 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.0 points per game.

Kennesaw State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 48.5% Queens allows to opponents. Queens averages 79.9 points per game, 1.9 more than the 78.0 Kennesaw State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burden is averaging 13.9 points, 6.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Owls. Simeon Cottle is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

AJ McKee is scoring 16.6 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Royals. Albury is averaging 17 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 86.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

