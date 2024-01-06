Kennesaw State hosts Albury and Queens

Queens Royals (6-9) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-5) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -8.5; over/under…

Queens Royals (6-9) at Kennesaw State Owls (9-5)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -8.5; over/under is 172.5

BOTTOM LINE: Queens visits the Kennesaw State Owls after Deyton Albury scored 23 points in Queens’ 106-69 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Owls are 5-0 in home games. Kennesaw State leads the ASUN with 16.8 assists per game led by Terrell Burden averaging 6.4.

The Royals are 0-8 on the road. Queens ranks fourth in the ASUN with 14.5 assists per game led by Albury averaging 3.9.

Kennesaw State is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 48.5% Queens allows to opponents. Queens has shot at a 43.0% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

The Owls and Royals match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simeon Cottle is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 16.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals. Burden is averaging 15.5 points, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

Chris Ashby averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Albury is averaging 17 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Queens.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Royals: 4-6, averaging 86.3 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

