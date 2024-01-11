Kendall scores 15 to lead Alcorn State over Alabama A&M 74-71

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jeremiah Kendall had 15 points in Alcorn State’s 74-71 victory against Alabama A&M on Thursday night.…

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jeremiah Kendall had 15 points in Alcorn State’s 74-71 victory against Alabama A&M on Thursday night.

Kendall added 13 rebounds for the Braves (2-13, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Byron Joshua scored 12 points and added six assists. Jeremiah Gambrell had 10 points and was 4 of 10 shooting (2 for 6 from 3-point range). The Braves ended a 12-game losing streak with the victory.

Dailin Smith led the way for the Bulldogs (3-13, 2-1) with 17 points. Lorenzo Downey added 12 points for Alabama A&M. In addition, Omari Peek-Green had 11 points.

