Kendall, Joshua rally Alcorn State past Bethune-Cookman 70-67

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jeremiah Kendall scored 19 points and had a go-ahead layup with 21 seconds left, Byron Joshua added two free throws with two seconds remaining and Alcorn State rallied for a 70-67 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Monday night.

Kendall added six rebounds for the Braves (5-15, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Joshua scored 13 with seven assists. Jalen Hawkins hit two 3-pointers and scored 10.

Zion Harmon led the way for the Wildcats (9-11, 4-3) with 23 points, six assists and two steals. Jakobi Heady had 15 points and Reggie Ward Jr. scored 11 and blocked two shots.

