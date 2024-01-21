Kelly’s 23, free throw shooting give No. 23 North Carolina women 79-68 win over No. 13 Louisville

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 23 points, 10 in a pivotal third quarter, Alyssa Ustby had a…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Deja Kelly scored 23 points, 10 in a pivotal third quarter, Alyssa Ustby had a double-double with a career-high seven blocks, and No. 23 North Carolina hand No. 13 Louisville its first Atlantic Coast Conference loss 79-68 on Sunday.

Kelly scored 11 points in the third quarter, nine from the foul line, as the Tar Heels broke away from a halftime time to take a 60-49 lead into the fourth quarter. Louisville was 5 of 10 shooting with five turnovers, four of the giveaways coming in the last six minutes when the Cardinals were held to three free throws.

Kelly had five free throws in an 11-0 run that turned a two-point deficit into a 56-47 lead.

The deficit was just six with a minute left. The backbreaker in the fourth quarter was a textbook press break that led to an Anya Poole layup and a 75-67 lead with 46 seconds to go. Kelly made four free throws from there to secure it.

Kelly was 14 of 16 from the line, both career highs, while Louisville, a 76.6% free throw team, made just 12 of 23 for the game, 7 of 13 in the fourth quarter to foil any hopes of a rally.

Lexi Donarski had 13 points for the Tar Heels (14-5, 6-1), off to their best ACC start since 2013. Ustby and reserve Indya Nivar had 10 points with Ustby grabbing 12 rebounds. Kelly has scored 100 points in North Carolina’s last four games.

Myla Harris scored 16 points for the Cardinals (16-3, 5-1). Oliva Cochran and Jayda Curry both added 14.

Both teams came in allowing 58 points a game. North Carolina had 17 turnovers but also had a 42-28 rebounding advantage. There were 47 fouls and 46 free throws in the rugged game.

The teams were tied at 36 at halftime. Donarski scored the first 10 points for the Tar Heels, who were 15 of 26 (58%) but just 3 of 7 from the foul line and had nine turnovers in the half. Louisville was 15 of 35 (43%).

Miami visits North Carolina on Thursday when Boston College is at Louisville.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.