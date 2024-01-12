Kelly leads Georgia Tech against No. 11 Duke after 25-point game

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 1-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-3, 3-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-7, 1-3 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (12-3, 3-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech visits the No. 11 Duke Blue Devils after Miles Kelly scored 25 points in Georgia Tech’s 75-68 overtime loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-1 at home. Duke ranks third in the ACC in team defense, giving up 65.2 points while holding opponents to 42.1% shooting.

The Yellow Jackets are 1-3 in conference matchups. Georgia Tech gives up 73.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 1.3 points per game.

Duke’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Georgia Tech gives up. Georgia Tech averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Duke allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is shooting 53.0% and averaging 17.4 points for the Blue Devils. Jared McCain is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Duke.

Kelly is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Yellow Jackets. Baye Ndongo is averaging 14.1 points and 9.6 rebounds while shooting 63.8% over the past 10 games for Georgia Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 80.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 40.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

