Kelly and Charleston Southern host Longwood

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-10, 0-1 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (12-4, 0-1 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -15; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern plays the Longwood Lancers after Taje’ Kelly scored 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 68-61 loss to the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Lancers have gone 8-0 in home games. Longwood is fifth in the Big South scoring 77.3 points while shooting 46.4% from the field.

The Buccaneers are 0-1 in conference play. Charleston Southern ranks ninth in the Big South giving up 75.4 points while holding opponents to 45.9% shooting.

Longwood’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Charleston Southern gives up. Charleston Southern has shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points above the 40.1% shooting opponents of Longwood have averaged.

The Lancers and Buccaneers meet Saturday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walyn Napper is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Lancers. Johnathan Massie is averaging 11.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for Longwood.

RJ Johnson is scoring 16.5 points per game with 1.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Buccaneers. Kelly is averaging 15 points and nine rebounds over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 7-3, averaging 75.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.