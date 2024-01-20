Kaylynne Truong has 7 3s, 25 points, No. 17 Gonzaga women win 12th straight 89-60 over Saint Mary’s

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong hit seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points, Yvonne Ejim added 22 and…

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong hit seven 3-pointers and scored a season-high 25 points, Yvonne Ejim added 22 and No. 17 Gonzaga rolled to an 89-60 victory over Saint Mary’s on Saturday for the Bulldogs’ 29th straight win at home.

Brynna Maxwell scored 14 points for Gonzaga (18-2, 6-0 West Coast Conference), which has won 12 straight games, and Kayleigh Truong added 10.

The Truong twins combined for 11 assists as the Bulldogs had 23 on 31 baskets. Eliza Hollingsworth had nine rebounds as Gonzaga had a 33-21 advantage on the boards.

Tayla Dalton had 17 points for the Gaels (8-10, 1-3) and Addison Wedin scored 16.

Kaylynne Truong was 4 of 5 from 3-point range in the third quarter when the Bulldogs stretched a 14-point halftime lead to 68-48.

Despite a cool fourth quarter that included missing their last three 3-pointers, the Bulldogs shot 51% (31 of 61) and were 14 of 31 (45%) from 3-point range after shooting 0 for 5 in the first quarter. They also went 13 of 13 from the foul line.

Saint Mary’s shot 49% and made 8 of 17 3s, but the rebounding margin and 20 turnovers gave Gonzaga 16 more shots.

The Bulldogs shot 56% (15 of 27) with five 3-pointers and had 12 assists to lead 40-26 at halftime. Wedin kept the Gaels relatively close, hitting 5 of 6 shots with four 3-pointers for 14 points. Saint Mary’s was 5 of 8 on 3s and 1 of 12 on 2s.

Gonzaga scored the first six points and Wedin’s 3-pointer made it 17-9 after one quarter. The Truongs both had a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter and Maxwell added one to get the lead to 14.

Gonzaga goes to Santa Clara on Thursday. Saint Mary’s is at Portland on Monday in a game rescheduled from Thursday when the game was postponed because of the weather in Portland.

