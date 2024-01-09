Kaufman-Renn leads No. 1 Purdue against Nebraska after 23-point game

Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Purdue Boilermakers (14-1, 3-1 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-3, 2-2 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -7.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Purdue visits the Nebraska Cornhuskers after Trey Kaufman-Renn scored 23 points in Purdue’s 83-78 victory over the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Cornhuskers have gone 10-1 at home. Nebraska ranks third in the Big Ten with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Rienk Mast averaging 6.5.

The Boilermakers are 3-1 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Nebraska averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Purdue gives up. Purdue averages 17.9 more points per game (85.2) than Nebraska allows to opponents (67.3).

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Brice Williams is shooting 43.9% and averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Zach Edey is scoring 22.3 points per game and averaging 10.6 rebounds for the Boilermakers. Lance Jones is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Purdue.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Boilermakers: 9-1, averaging 86.6 points, 41.1 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.