Karaban leads No. 1 UConn against No. 18 Creighton after 26-point performance

Creighton Bluejays (13-4, 4-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-2, 5-1 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Creighton Bluejays (13-4, 4-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-2, 5-1 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn faces the No. 18 Creighton Bluejays after Alex Karaban scored 26 points in UConn’s 80-67 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Huskies have gone 9-0 in home games. UConn scores 83.1 points while outscoring opponents by 17.6 points per game.

The Bluejays are 4-2 in conference play. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 11.8.

UConn makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.0 percentage points higher than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Creighton has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 9.1 percentage points above the 39.9% shooting opponents of UConn have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Newton is averaging 14.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Huskies. Cam Spencer is averaging 15.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for UConn.

Baylor Scheierman is averaging 18 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bluejays. Kalkbrenner is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.