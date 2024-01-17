Karaban leads No. 1 UConn against No. 18 Creighton after 26-point game

Creighton Bluejays (13-4, 4-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-2, 5-1 Big East) Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Creighton Bluejays (13-4, 4-2 Big East) at UConn Huskies (15-2, 5-1 Big East)

Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -6; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UConn hosts the No. 18 Creighton Bluejays after Alex Karaban scored 26 points in UConn’s 80-67 win against the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Huskies have gone 9-0 at home. UConn ranks sixth in the Big East with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Tristen Newton averaging 5.4.

The Bluejays have gone 4-2 against Big East opponents. Creighton ranks eighth in the Big East scoring 32.1 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Kalkbrenner averaging 11.8.

UConn averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Creighton gives up. Creighton scores 14.4 more points per game (79.9) than UConn allows (65.5).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Spencer is averaging 15.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Karaban is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games for UConn.

Baylor Scheierman averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 18.0 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Kalkbrenner is shooting 68.4% and averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 3.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.