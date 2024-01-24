Kansas State visits No. 23 Iowa State following Gilbert’s 20-point outing

Kansas State Wildcats (14-4, 4-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-4, 3-2 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (14-4, 4-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -7.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Iowa State hosts the Kansas State Wildcats after Keshon Gilbert scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 73-72 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cyclones have gone 11-0 in home games. Iowa State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 4-1 against conference opponents. Kansas State averages 14.1 turnovers per game and is 3-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Iowa State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.1 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Kansas State has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 39.3% shooting opponents of Iowa State have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is averaging 14.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.4 steals for the Cyclones. Gilbert is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Arthur Kaluma is averaging 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Wildcats. Cam Carter is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.