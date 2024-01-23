Kansas State visits Gilbert and No. 23 Iowa State

Kansas State Wildcats (14-4, 4-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-4, 3-2 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m.…

Kansas State Wildcats (14-4, 4-1 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-4, 3-2 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Iowa State hosts the Kansas State Wildcats after Keshon Gilbert scored 20 points in Iowa State’s 73-72 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cyclones have gone 11-0 in home games. Iowa State ranks fifth in college basketball allowing 60.7 points per game while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in conference games. Kansas State is 3-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.1 turnovers per game.

Iowa State’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Kansas State gives up. Kansas State averages 13.8 more points per game (74.5) than Iowa State allows to opponents (60.7).

The Cyclones and Wildcats meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is scoring 14.5 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Cyclones. Gilbert is averaging 12.5 points and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Tylor Perry is averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Cam Carter is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 78.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 67.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

