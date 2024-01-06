Kansas State takes on conference foe UCF

UCF Knights (9-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-3) New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5; over/under…

UCF Knights (9-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-3)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: UCF visits Kansas State in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Kansas State is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Knights are 0-1 on the road. UCF ranks eighth in the Big 12 scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by Jaylin Sellers averaging 7.3.

Kansas State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.3 per game UCF allows. UCF scores 9.2 more points per game (78.6) than Kansas State allows to opponents (69.4).

The Wildcats and Knights face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is averaging 15 points and 5.3 assists for the Wildcats. Arthur Kaluma is averaging 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 49.1% over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Sellers is averaging 18.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 14.3 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Knights: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

