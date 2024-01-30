Kansas State takes home win streak into matchup with No. 23 Oklahoma

Oklahoma Sooners (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-6, 4-3 Big 12) New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Oklahoma Sooners (15-5, 3-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (14-6, 4-3 Big 12)

New York; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -3; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts No. 23 Oklahoma aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Wildcats are 10-1 on their home court. Kansas State is ninth in the Big 12 with 23.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Arthur Kaluma averaging 5.5.

The Sooners are 3-4 against Big 12 opponents. Oklahoma averages 78.6 points while outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game.

Kansas State averages 73.0 points, 6.4 more per game than the 66.6 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Kansas State gives up.

The Wildcats and Sooners face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cam Carter is averaging 16.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Wildcats. Kaluma is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Milos Uzan is averaging nine points and 4.4 assists for the Sooners. Javian McCollum is averaging 14.2 points and 4.1 assists over the past 10 games for Oklahoma.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 65.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Sooners: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.