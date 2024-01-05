Kansas State plays conference rival UCF

UCF Knights (9-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-3) New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cam Carter and the…

UCF Knights (9-3) at Kansas State Wildcats (10-3)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cam Carter and the Kansas State Wildcats host Jaylin Sellers and the UCF Knights in Big 12 action.

The Wildcats are 7-1 on their home court. Kansas State is fourth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 41.0 rebounds. Arthur Kaluma leads the Wildcats with 8.6 boards.

The Knights have gone 0-1 away from home. UCF is seventh in the Big 12 with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Ibrahima Diallo averaging 4.0.

Kansas State averages 75.8 points, 11.6 more per game than the 64.2 UCF gives up. UCF averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Kansas State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tylor Perry is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15 points and 5.3 assists. Kaluma is averaging 16.4 points and 8.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Darius Johnson is averaging 14.3 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Knights. Sellers is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 74.3 points, 41.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points per game.

Knights: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 41.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

