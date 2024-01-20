Kansas State hosts Oklahoma State following Thompson’s 20-point showing

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-9, 0-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (13-4, 3-1 Big 12) New York; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Oklahoma State Cowboys (8-9, 0-4 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (13-4, 3-1 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -9; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State visits the Kansas State Wildcats after Bryce Thompson scored 20 points in Oklahoma State’s 90-66 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Wildcats have gone 9-1 in home games. Kansas State ranks third in the Big 12 with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by David N’Guessan averaging 3.4.

The Cowboys are 0-4 in Big 12 play. Oklahoma State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 14.8 assists per game led by Javon Small averaging 4.5.

Kansas State averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Oklahoma State allows. Oklahoma State scores 5.0 more points per game (72.4) than Kansas State gives up to opponents (67.4).

The Wildcats and Cowboys match up Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: N’Guessan is averaging 7.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Tylor Perry is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Kansas State.

Small is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 14 points and 4.5 assists. Thompson is shooting 40.2% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

