Kansas rolls to 87-66 win over No. 4 Baylor, handing Bears their first loss of the season

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Taiyanna Jackson had a career-high 27 points with 19 rebounds, S’Mya Nichols and Holly Kersgieter gave No. 4 Baylor fits from the perimeter, and Kansas rolled to an 87-66 victory Wednesday night to snap a 19-game losing streak to the Bears.

Nichols had 22 points and Kersgieter scored 19 for the Jayhawks (8-7, 1-3 Big 12), who used a 16-0 run spanning halftime to turn an eight-point deficit into a lead they would never relinquish in their first win over a top-five team in 15 years.

It was the first time the Bears (14-1, 3-1) have lost at Allen Fieldhouse since Jan. 19, 2014, and the lopsided defeat left only top-ranked South Carolina and No. 2 UCLA unbeaten in women’s Division I college basketball.

Darianna Littlepage-Buggs led Baylor with 16 points. Dre’una Edwards and Jada Walker had 11 apiece.

No. 3 IOWA 96, PURDUE 71

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Caitlin Clark finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Iowa made 15 3-pointers as the Hawkeyes routed Purdue.

Clark now has 15 career triple-doubles, four this season.

Iowa (16-1, 5-0 Big Ten) extended its winning streak to 13 in a row since a Nov. 16 loss to Kansas State. Last year’s national runner-up also has won eight straight in this series.

The Boilermakers (9-6, 2-2) were led by Abbey Ellis with 15 points. Caitlyn Harper added 13 as Purdue’s three-game winning streak ended.

No. 10 TEXAS 72, TCU 60

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker scored 21 points, Taylor Jones had 13 and Texas beat TCU.

Booker, a freshman, added seven rebounds and six assists as Texas (16-1, 3-1 Big 12) won its third straight game. It also improved to 25-1 against TCU in Austin.

Aaliyah Roberson led TCU (14-3, 1-3) with 15 points, and Madison Conner scored 14. The Horned Frogs committed 23 turnovers, including 11 by Jaden Owens, in their third consecutive loss.

Texas had a 10-point lead with 2:32 left. TCU closed to 66-60 on Victoria Flores’ 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining, but Jones made two free throws and Booker made four foul shots to help the Longhorns close it out.

No. 12 KANSAS STATE 74, OKLAHOMA 57

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 12 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and Kansas State defeated Oklahoma, running the Wildcats’ winning streak to 10.

Lee had a pair of three-point plays and scored 10 points in the last 2 1/2 minutes after Oklahoma had cut a 16-point deficit to seven.

Serena Sundell had 16 points and seven assists for the Wildcats (16-1, 4-0 Big 12), who used their longest winning streak in coach Jeff Mittie’s 10 seasons to reach a 16-1 record for the fourth time in school history.

Skylar Vann scored 14 points for the Sooners (9-6, 3-1).

No. 13 UCONN 85, PROVIDENCE 41

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Ashlynn Shade scored 17 points, KK Arnold had 16 points and eight of UConn’s season-high 20 steals and the Huskies eased by Providence.

UConn (13-3, 5-0 Big East) extended its winning streak in the series to 34 straight games.

UConn opened the game on a 24-4 run, with 10 points from Nika Muhl and eight by Arnold, as Providence turned it over 13 times in seven minutes. The Friars were 3 of 14 from the field (21%) in the first quarter, with two of those baskets coming in the final minute following offensive rebounds. UConn led 27-8 entering the second frame.

Brynn Farrell scored 12 points and Olivia Olsen grabbed 13 rebounds for Providence (8-9, 2-2).

No. 14 INDIANA 75, PENN STATE 67

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes had 21 points and 13 rebounds, Sydney Parrish added 20 points, and Indiana extended its winning streak to 13 games with a victory over Penn State.

The Hoosiers (14-1, 5-0 Big Ten) trailed by five at halftime but outscored the Lady Lions 41-28 in the second half, setting up a first-place showdown with No. 3 Iowa on Saturday. The game will be nationally televised by Fox.

Leilani Kapinus scored 15 points, Ali Brigham 14, Taylor Valliday 13 and Shay Ciezki 12 for Penn State (10-5, 1-3).

No. 22 CREIGHTON 89, BUTLER 53

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Emma Ronsiek scored 25 points and Creighton hit 12 3-pointers in rolling to a win over Butler.

Ronsiek was 10-of-12 shooting to help the Bluejays (12-3, 3-2 Big East Conference) shoot 55% (36 of 65). Lauren Jensen added 14 points, making three 3-pointers to lead the team that went 12 of 23 behind the line. Mallory Brake had 12 points.

Creighton had a 41-30 rebounding advantage and had 21 assists — eight by Molly Mogensen — on 36 baskets.

Rachel Kent had 10 points to lead the Bulldogs (8-7, 0-4).

IOWA STATE 74, No. 24 WEST VIRGINIA 64

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan scored 10 of her 13 points in the decisive fourth quarter, Audi Crooks had a double-double and Iowa State rallied from a 13-point halftime deficit to beat West Virginia for its seventh straight win.

Five players each made a field goal in the third quarter to pull the Cyclones to 54-47 entering the fourth. Ryan scored four points, and Hannah Belanger and Addy Brown each hit a 3-pointer during a 17-8 run to give Iowa State its first lead of the game, 64-62, with about four minutes left. Crooks capped the surge converting a three-point play.

West Virginia then shot 1 of 6 from the floor as Iowa State pulled away, outscoring the Mountaineers 27-9 in the final period. Ryan was 3-of-3 shooting and made all four of her free throws.

Crooks finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds for Iowa State (11-4, 4-0 Big 12 Conference).

No. 25 UNLV 91, SAN JOSE STATE 55

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Desi-Rae Young scored 24 points and UNLV used a big first quarter to kickstart an easy win over San Jose State.

The Rebels took care of this one early, hitting five 3-pointers in the first quarter and making 13 of 24 shots overall (54%) to race to a 32-8 lead. UNLV has won 27 straight games against conference opponents.

Kiara Jackson scored 14 points for the Rebels (13-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference) and Alyssa Durazo-Frescas and Amarachi Kimpson both had 12. Alyssa Brown had 14 rebounds as UNLV had a 47-22 rebounding advantage, 18-6 on the offensive end.

Jyah LoVett had 26 points for the Spartans (6-9, 1-3) and Amhyia Moreland had 10.

