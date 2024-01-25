Live Radio
Jyare Davis scored 22 points as Delaware defeats N.C. A&T 90-71

The Associated Press

January 25, 2024, 10:02 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jyare Davis scored 22 points as Delaware beat N.C. A&T 90-71 on Thursday night.

Davis also contributed five rebounds for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (12-8, 4-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Niels Lane scored 22 points, shooting 8 for 13, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. shot 7 for 12, including 5 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 21 points.

Landon Glasper led the way for the Aggies (6-14, 4-3) with 22 points and two steals. Camian Shell added 16 points and two steals for N.C. A&T. Jason Murphy also recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Delaware entered halftime up 32-22. Davis paced the team in scoring in the first half with 10 points. Delaware outscored N.C. A&T by nine points in the second half, and Drumgoole scored a team-high 19 points in the second half to help his team secure the victory.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Delaware hosts Towson and N.C. A&T travels to play Drexel.

