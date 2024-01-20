Julien scores 24 as Louisiana takes down South Alabama 88-79

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Kobe Julien scored 24 points as Louisiana beat South Alabama 88-79 on Saturday night. Julien added…

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Kobe Julien scored 24 points as Louisiana beat South Alabama 88-79 on Saturday night.

Julien added eight rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (11-8, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Joe Charles scored 22 points while going 7 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the line, and added nine rebounds and three steals. Hosana Kitenge had 17 points and was 7 of 17 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line.

Isiah Gaiter led the way for the Jaguars (10-9, 3-4) with 25 points and two steals. South Alabama also got 23 points and six rebounds from Elijah Ormiston. Samuel Tabe also put up 11 points.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Louisiana hosts Arkansas State and South Alabama travels to play UL Monroe.

