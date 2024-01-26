Julien scores 21, Louisiana downs Arkansas State 81-75

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kobe Julien had 21 points in Louisiana-Lafayette’s 81-75 win against Arkansas State on Friday night. Julien…

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kobe Julien had 21 points in Louisiana-Lafayette’s 81-75 win against Arkansas State on Friday night.

Julien also contributed five rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns (12-8, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference). Hosana Kitenge scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Themus Fulks was 2 of 11 shooting and 9 of 10 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points, while adding five assists and three steals.

The Red Wolves (8-12, 4-4) were led in scoring by Taryn Todd, who finished with 23 points and three steals. Dyondre Dominguez added 18 points and eight rebounds for Arkansas State. Caleb Fields also had 10 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.