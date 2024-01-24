Julien and Louisiana host Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-11, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-8, 4-3 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-11, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-8, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana hosts the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Kobe Julien scored 24 points in Louisiana’s 88-79 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-1 on their home court. Louisiana has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Wolves are 4-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Dyondre Dominguez averaging 6.3.

Louisiana averages 77.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 78.5 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State’s 43.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (46.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien is scoring 18.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Hosana Kitenge is averaging 13.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the past 10 games for Louisiana.

Dominguez is shooting 43.6% and averaging 13.3 points for the Red Wolves. Avery Felts is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

