Julien and Louisiana host Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (8-11, 4-3 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (11-8, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ragin’ Cajuns -4.5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana takes on the Arkansas State Red Wolves after Kobe Julien scored 24 points in Louisiana’s 88-79 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 5-1 in home games. Louisiana is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Red Wolves are 4-3 in conference matchups. Arkansas State is ninth in the Sun Belt with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Dyondre Dominguez averaging 8.4.

Louisiana averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Arkansas State allows. Arkansas State scores 5.8 more points per game (78.3) than Louisiana gives up to opponents (72.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Julien is scoring 18.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Dominguez is averaging 13.3 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Red Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Red Wolves: 6-4, averaging 82.8 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.