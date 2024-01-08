Live Radio
JuJu Watkins ties record with 8th selection as Pac-12 freshman of the week

The Associated Press

January 8, 2024, 4:43 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins of No. 9 Southern California has tied a record with her eighth selection as Pac-12 freshman of the week in the first nine weeks of the season.

Watkins led the Trojans (12-1, 2-1 Pac-12) in a home sweep of the Oregon schools. She scored 28 points and had a career-high five blocks against Oregon State and 17 points and a career high-tying six assists against Oregon. She’s led USC in scoring in all 12 games she’s played this season.

The only week Watkins didn’t win freshman honors the Trojans were off.

The Trojans have won six straight home games heading into their rematch with No. 2 UCLA on Sunday. The undefeated Bruins won 71-64 in Westwood two weeks ago.

