Joseph leads Southern against UAPB after 23-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8-10, 3-2 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-9, 3-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (8-10, 3-2 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (9-9, 3-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern hosts the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 23 points in Southern’s 79-62 loss to the Grambling Tigers.

The Jaguars are 6-0 in home games. Southern is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Golden Lions are 3-2 in SWAC play. UAPB is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

Southern’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 11.0 more points per game (83.8) than Southern allows (72.8).

The Jaguars and Golden Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tidjiane Dioumassi is averaging 8.7 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals for the Jaguars. Joseph is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Kylen Milton is scoring 18.6 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Golden Lions. Rashad Williams is averaging 17.6 points and 1.2 rebounds while shooting 38.4% over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 81.0 points, 36.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 81.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 88.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.