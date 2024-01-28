Joseph leads Southern against Mississippi Valley State after 21-point game

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-20, 0-7 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (10-9, 4-2 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m.…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-20, 0-7 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (10-9, 4-2 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 21 points in Southern’s 80-66 win against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Jaguars have gone 7-0 in home games. Southern scores 74.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.4 points per game.

The Delta Devils have gone 0-7 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 0-13 record against opponents above .500.

Southern is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points lower than the 50.2% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than Southern has allowed to its opponents (44.5%).

The Jaguars and Delta Devils square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joseph is shooting 28.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 20.9 points and 1.8 steals. Brandon Davis is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Southern.

Rayquan Brown is scoring 16.8 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Delta Devils. Donovan Sanders is averaging 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 41.6% over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 56.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

