Joseph leads Southern against Grambling

Southern Jaguars (9-8, 3-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-11, 3-1 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (9-8, 3-1 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-11, 3-1 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern plays the Grambling Tigers after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 31 points in Southern’s 83-81 overtime loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Tigers are 4-1 in home games. Grambling is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

The Jaguars are 3-1 against SWAC opponents. Southern ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

Grambling’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Southern allows. Southern’s 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Grambling has allowed to its opponents (46.5%).

The Tigers and Jaguars meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 8.2 points for the Tigers. Kintavious Dozier is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Joseph is averaging 20.8 points and 1.9 steals for the Jaguars. Brandon Davis is averaging 12.7 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 62.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 80.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.