Joseph leads Southern against Bethune-Cookman

Southern Jaguars (9-7, 3-0 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-9, 1-1 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Southern Jaguars (9-7, 3-0 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-9, 1-1 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 33 points in Southern’s 74-65 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats have gone 5-1 in home games. Bethune-Cookman leads the SWAC with 17.5 fast break points.

The Jaguars are 3-0 in SWAC play. Southern ranks ninth in the SWAC with 33.9 rebounds per game led by Derrick Tezeno averaging 4.7.

Bethune-Cookman’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Southern allows. Southern has shot at a 44.2% rate from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 44.1% shooting opponents of Bethune-Cookman have averaged.

The Wildcats and Jaguars match up Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is shooting 49.7% and averaging 15.3 points for the Wildcats. Dhashon Dyson is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Bethune-Cookman.

Joseph is averaging 20.1 points and 1.9 steals for the Jaguars. Brandon Davis is averaging 11.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Southern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.