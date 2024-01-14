Joseph leads Southern against Bethune-Cookman after 33-point game

Southern Jaguars (9-7, 3-0 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-9, 1-1 SWAC) Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (9-7, 3-0 SWAC) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-9, 1-1 SWAC)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern faces the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats after Tai’Reon Joseph scored 33 points in Southern’s 74-65 victory over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Wildcats are 5-1 in home games. Bethune-Cookman is fourth in the SWAC in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Elijah Hulsewe leads the Wildcats with 5.8 boards.

The Jaguars are 3-0 against SWAC opponents. Southern is second in the SWAC scoring 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Joseph averaging 8.8.

Bethune-Cookman is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Bethune-Cookman allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jakobi Heady is averaging 15.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats.

Tidjiane Dioumassi is averaging 8.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.3 steals for the Jaguars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Jaguars: 8-2, averaging 78.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

