Jordan scores 15 as Middle Tennessee takes down Reinhardt 84-47

The Associated Press

January 3, 2024, 10:23 PM

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Jordan scored 15 points to help Middle Tennessee defeat Reinhardt 84-47 on Wednesday night.

Jordan added five assists for the Blue Raiders (6-9). Chris Loofe scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Justin Bufford had 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Brasen James led the way for the Eagles with 10 points and two steals. Tyler Smith and Nate Jones each had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

