Jordan scores 15 as Middle Tennessee takes down Reinhardt 84-47

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Jordan scored 15 points to help Middle Tennessee defeat Reinhardt 84-47 on Wednesday night. Jordan…

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Jalen Jordan scored 15 points to help Middle Tennessee defeat Reinhardt 84-47 on Wednesday night.

Jordan added five assists for the Blue Raiders (6-9). Chris Loofe scored 12 points and added nine rebounds. Justin Bufford had 12 points and shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Brasen James led the way for the Eagles with 10 points and two steals. Tyler Smith and Nate Jones each had seven points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.