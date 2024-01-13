Jones scores 14 as Eastern Washington defeats Idaho 79-58

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Casey Jones had 14 points in Eastern Washington’s 79-58 win over Idaho on Saturday night. Jones…

Jones shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Eagles (9-7, 3-0 Big Sky Conference). Ethan Price scored 13 points and added eight rebounds. LeJuan Watts was 3 of 5 shooting and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to finish with 13 points.

Quinn Denker finished with 16 points and three steals for the Vandals (7-9, 1-2). Julius Mims added 13 points for Idaho.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

