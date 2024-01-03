Jones makes game-winning shot at the buzzer and Weber State knocks off South Dakota State 75-73

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 23 points, including a game-winning shot in the lane with 0.1 seconds left,…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Dillon Jones scored 23 points, including a game-winning shot in the lane with 0.1 seconds left, and Weber State beat South Dakota State 75-73 on Wednesday night.

Jones also contributed six rebounds and nine assists for the Wildcats (10-4, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Blaise Threatt added 17 points while going 6 of 10 (4 for 4 from 3-point range), and he also had five rebounds. Dyson Koehler was 5 of 11 shooting (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Zeke Mayo led the Jackrabbits (7-8, 1-0 Summit League) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. William Kyle III added 15 points for South Dakota State. In addition, Luke Appel finished with 13 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.