Jones leads No. 19 Memphis against UAB

Memphis Tigers (15-4, 4-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-7, 4-2 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No.…

Memphis Tigers (15-4, 4-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-7, 4-2 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Memphis plays the UAB Blazers after David Jones scored 32 points in Memphis’ 81-79 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Blazers are 8-3 in home games. UAB ranks fourth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 38.5 rebounds. Yaxel Lendeborg leads the Blazers with 8.9 boards.

The Tigers are 4-2 in conference play. Memphis is third in the AAC scoring 81.2 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

UAB scores 76.6 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 74.7 Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than UAB gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Blazers. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAB.

Jones is averaging 21.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Jahvon Quinerly is averaging 14.6 points and 4.7 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.