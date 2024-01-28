Jones leads No. 19 Memphis against UAB

Memphis Tigers (15-4, 4-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-7, 4-2 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (15-4, 4-2 AAC) at UAB Blazers (12-7, 4-2 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Memphis takes on the UAB Blazers after David Jones scored 32 points in Memphis’ 81-79 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Blazers have gone 8-3 at home. UAB is 5-3 in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 4-2 against AAC opponents. Memphis has a 4-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

UAB makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Memphis has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 44.8% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 12.3 points, 4.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Blazers. Yaxel Lendeborg is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Jones is shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 21.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals. Jahvon Quinerly is shooting 45.5% and averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.